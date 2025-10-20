Manchester United legend defends Harry Maguire amid social media trolling

This collage of photos shows Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (left) and Harry Maguire. — Reuters

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has defended Harry Maguire after he scored the winner against Liverpool in a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Rooney believes Maguire is a match winner and should be in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

"Today shows why he should be in the World Cup squad. And I really mean that. I think he's so important. I think with Harry, I would really struggle to have dealt with what he's been through. You know, he was a meme for years," Rooney said.

The United legend also recalled how Maguire was bullied and made meme worldwide, including in the Ghana parliament and lauded the English midfielder’s strong mentality.

"I've seen him in Parliament over in Africa somewhere, where he's getting brought up in that, and they're laughing at him. So for him to have dealt with so much, he's incredibly strong-minded to have gone through that. Then getting the armband taken off him and people laughing at him," he added.

Rooney continued saying Maguire has been incredible for England over the years and he was getting bullied from all over the place but the way he came out of all these things, it shows his quality and strength.

"You're like this guy has been in World Cup teams of the tournament and been incredible for England, been really good for Man United and it's completely unfair and it was bullying," Rooney stated.

"He was getting bullied from all over the place and for him to have dealt with that and got through it and stuck with it, you'd have to say, 'You know what, that's a strong human being.

“And for him to get through that and his family to get through that and come out the other side and show his ability and quality and strength, I couldn't be happier for him."

Maguire scored a late winner through a header to help Manchester United end their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.