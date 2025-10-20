Kell Brook announces comeback fight in honour of late Ricky Hatton

An undated photo of British former professional boxer Kell Brook. — Instagram/specialkellbrook

Kell Brook has confirmed that he will return to the boxing ring in Feburary 13 in Dubai Mega City, dedicating his comeback fight to the late boxing lagend Ricky Hatton.

Boxing icon Hatton was set to make his own return to the ring in November this year against UAE native Eisa Al Dah, but he was tragically found dead last month at his home at the age of 46.

Hatton had been due to face Al Dah in charity exibition bout in December, marking his long-awaited return to the ring before his sudden passing shocked the boxing world.

Brook, 39, a longtime admirer of Hatton, will now step in the ring to honour latter's memory.

The Sheffield-born fighter, a former IBF welterweight champion, retired in 2022 after defeating long-time rival Amir Khan in their highly anticipated grudge match.

During that fight, Brook stopped Khan in the sixth round in Manchester, closing out his career on a high before walking away from the sport.

Over the past three years, Brook has been heavily linked with potential comeback fights against Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Now, in a bold and brave decision, Brook has announced that he will lace up his gloves once again, purely in dedication to Hattson.

Following Hatton’s death, Brook shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“I’ve needed a day to digest the heartbreaking news of the passing of British boxing icon and legend Ricky Hatton, who inspired me and many others in and outside of the ring,” he wrote.

Brook reflected on how deeply the news affected him.

“This hits me hard because I felt a real connection and understanding of Ricky, I could relate deeply with his struggles with addiction and depression,” he said.

He also spoke about their shared backgrounds.

“Both of us, just kids coming from a council estate who found boxing and were fortunate enough to be successful in it,” Brook said.

At the end, he concluded with a message of compassion and remembrance.

“We have lost not only a legend in boxing but also a legend in life who would do anything for anyone. My condolences to all of his loved ones. There is only one Ricky Hatton. If anyone is struggling, talk to someone. You are not alone,” Brook concluded.