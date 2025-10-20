West Indies suffer injury setback amid Bangladesh ODIs

West Indies' Shamar Joseph (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on August 8, 2025. — AFP

Right-arm pacer Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ongoing away ODI series against Bangladesh due to 'discomfort in shoulder', Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday.

According to the CWI, the 26-year-old complained of discomfort during the touring side’s first training session ahead of the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. After the subsequent scans, Joseph was advised to consult with a specialist in England to start the rehabilitation process.

Joseph has been replaced by fellow pacer Ramon Simmonds in the West Indies’ squad. The 24-year-old has two T20I caps for the Caribbean side, which he earned last month in the three-match series against Nepal.

The CWI further confirmed experienced Akeal Hosein’s inclusion in its squad as the replacement for Jediah Blades, who suffered a stress fracture to his back and will depart for home to kick off his rehabilitation.

“Akeal Hosein and Ramon Simmonds have been drafted into the ODI squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh,” the CWI said in a statement.

"The pair will replace Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades respectively. Blades has been ruled out of the upcoming matches and the tour of New Zealand with a stress fracture to the lower back and will return home to undergo rehabilitation.

"Joseph reported some discomfort in his shoulder during the first training session ahead of the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

"Following a subsequent scan, he has been recommended for consultation with a specialist in England to start the rehabilitation process."



For the unversed, West Indies trail Bangladesh 0-1 in the three-match series as they suffered a 74-run thrashing in the opening fixture.

West Indies squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Akeal Hosein, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Ramon Simmonds, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.