Former MLB catcher Jesus Montero dies after motorcycle crash

An undated photo of former MLB catcher Jesus Montera. — X/@MLB

Former MLB catcher Jesus Montera, who played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, has died the age of 35 following a motorcycle crash in Venezuala earlier this month, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to local reports, the accident occurred on October 4, when Montero’s motorcycle collided with a truck and he was rushed to the hospital in a critical conditions but dies from his injuries days later.

His death was confirmed by the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League which paid tribute to his contributions and expressed condolence to his family in statements posted on ‘X’.

“Venezuelan baseball sadly bids farewell to Jesús Montero … leaving behind a legacy of effort and passion for the game,” officials posted on X.

“Today, baseball mourns his passing. But it also remembers him with gratitude as an example that dreams can be achieved.”

Montero was once regarded as one of the best prospects in American baseball. He began his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 2011 before being moved to the Seattle Mariners, where he played until 2015.

During his Major League career, he recorded a .253 batting average, 28 home runs, and 104 runs in 226 appearances.

Following his MLB stint, the 35-year-old continued his career in the minor leagues and the Venezuelan Winter League remaining an active presence in professional baseball.

Tributes have poured in from teammates, fans and clubs, remembering him as a talented player with immense potential. The Yankees and Mariners both released statements honouring his legacy and expressing deep sadness over his death.

Montero’s death has sent shockwaves through the baseball community, with many reflecting on his early promise and the tragedy of a life and career cut short.