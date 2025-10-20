Former Real Madrid star Royston Drenthe suffers stroke

An undated photo of former Real Madrid star Royston Drenthe. — Reuters

Former Real Madrid star Royston Drenthe has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke on Friday, his current team FC de Rebellen confirmed on Instagram.

While details about his exact condition and the cause of the stroke have not been publicly released, the team shared a positive update on his recovery on social media.

In a statement, FC de Rebellen said that Drenthe is receiving good care and is in good hands, expressing hope for a speedy recovery.

"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery,” the club stated.

His former club, Everton, also expressed its support and well-wishes.

“Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a swift and full recovery to full health after reports that he has been taken to hospital,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Drenthe, who played as a left winger and left-back, represented Feyenoord, Real Madrid and Everton during his professional career, and made a single international appearance for the Netherlands.

Drenthe, 38, began his professional career with Feyenoord before sealing a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2007, where he won the La Liga title in his debut season.

Later, he spent the 2011-12 season on loan at Everton, making 27 appearances for the Toffees.

During his five years with Madrid, he played 65 matches with additional loan spells at Hercules and Everton.

After leaving Madrid, Drenthe went on to play for several clubs, including Alania Vladikavkaz, Reading FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC.

Previously, he retired in 2016, but made a brief comeback with Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 before officially ending his professional career in 2023.

However, news of Drenthe's illness has prompted an outpouring of concern and support from fans, former teammates, and football communities around the world, all wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.