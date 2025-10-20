Verstappen's smooth US GP victory tightens F1 title race

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands raises his trophy after winning the 2025 US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, Austin, on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

AUSTIN: Two team bosses, who have worked with Max Verstappen, believe the Dutch driver could stage one of the most remarkable comebacks of Formula One history.

Verstappen clinched the US Grand Prix from pole position and cut down the lead to McLaren’s Formula One championship leader, Oscar Piastri, to 40, which was 104 at the end of August, and no one was expecting him to fight back.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, after Verstappen’s perfect finish at Austin, could not hold himself back from praising the Dutchman.

He added that every time Verstappen goes out on track, he surprises us with his skills.

"I think watching Max driving is watching history in the making," Mekies told reporters.

"He surprises us every time he goes out on track. He surprises us on how much he's pushing us between a session and another, how much sensitivity he has in stuff that sometimes we can see and stuff that sometimes we cannot see."

Sauber principal Jonathan Wheatley, who was previously Red Bull's team manager and sporting director, admitted that you can never write Verstappen off and that he is the best driver in the world.

"You can never write Max Verstappen off. What an unbelievable, dominant weekend from Max," the Briton told reporters.

"It's a pleasure to watch.

"Max Verstappen is perhaps the best driver in the world ... if I was McLaren I'd be looking in my rear view mirrors."

When asked whether he thought Verstappen could make up the remaining ground, Wheatley said it was on the cards as long as the points were there.

"Is it probable? Not normally. But Max tends to rewrite the rules to suit himself and has done his whole career," he added.

Verstappen told reporters the chance was definitely there.

"I know that we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance, so that’s what we just need to focus on," he said.

"It's super close, and just attention to detail will make the difference. Trying to get the best set-up on the car every weekend and then try not to make mistakes. So that's what we'll try to do."