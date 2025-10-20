Morocco stun Argentina to win historic U20 World Cup title

Morocco's Hossam Essadak holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

SANTIAGO: Morocco defeated Argentina 2-0 in the final of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, clinching the trophy for the first time in their history at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos on Sunday

The victory also marks the first time an Arab nation has lifted the U20 World Cup crown.

Yassir Zabiri, who plays for FC Famalicão in Portugal’s top division, emerged as Morocco’s hero with a stunning first-half brace.

The match began disastrously for Argentina, who were reduced to ten men early on after their goalkeeper received a straight red card for a last-man foul.

Morocco immediately capitalised, with Zabiri curling in a superb free-kick to open the scoring in the 12th minute. He doubled the lead just before half-time with a composed finish to seal a historic triumph.

The North Africans enjoyed a remarkable run to the title, defeating six-time champions Argentina in the final after overcoming South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages.

The result capped a flawless campaign that showcased Morocco’s attacking flair and tactical discipline.

Argentina, who were chasing a record extending seventh U20 title, suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

The South Americans struggled to cope with the absence of their two star players, Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid and Claudio Echeverri of Bayer Leverkusen, who were both missing from the final.

Morocco’s victory underscores the nation’s growing influence on the global football stage, following impressive performances at both senior and youth levels.

Argentina, meanwhile, will look to regroup as their senior squad prepares to defend the FIFA World Cup crown in North America next summer.