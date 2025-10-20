England crush New Zealand by 65 runs in second T20I

England's Liam Dawson (right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 20, 2025. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: England put on a dominant display in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, crushing New Zealand by 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Captain Harry Brook led from the front with a blistering 78 off 35 balls, while Phil Salt complemented him with a brilliant 85 off 56, guiding England to a massive 236 for 4—the highest T20I total ever at the venue.

The pitch played quicker than in the first game, as Salt noted, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely.

Mitchell Santner’s opening over proved costly, as Salt sent Matt Henry’s second delivery over mid-wicket for six, followed by a four off the next ball, signaling the aggressive intent from England early on.

Jacob Duffy’s next over yielded three more boundaries, though Jos Buttler fell shortly after. England regrouped briefly before Jacob Bethell added a few quick runs.

When Santner introduced Michael Bracewell for the sixth over, it backfired spectacularly: Salt hit two fours, Bethell followed with consecutive sixes, and although Bracewell dismissed Salt for 24 off 12 balls, England had already reached 68 in the Powerplay.

Brook arrived with the field spread and unleashed a destructive innings. In Santner’s ninth over, he hit a six, a four, and another six for 19 runs.

James Neesham, who had dismissed Brook in the first T20I, conceded 20 runs in his over and even dropped Brook on 39.

Brook capitalised immediately, hitting another six to continue dominating, while Salt was on 70 off 44.

Brook added two more sixes off Kyle Jamieson before falling for 78 in the 18th over, ending a 129-run partnership. Salt followed shortly after, but Tom Banton’s 29* off 12 balls ensured England closed at a commanding 236.

Chasing the steep target, New Zealand faced early setbacks. Brydon Carse removed Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra in the opening over, even as 13 runs came off it.

Mark Chapman and Tim Seifert offered resistance, taking the score to 60/2 after the Powerplay, just eight runs behind England’s pace.

The innings faltered thereafter. Only 30 runs came in the next four overs, with Dawson, Rashid, and others picking up key wickets.

By the time Santner’s brief resistance ended at 35 off 18, New Zealand were 104 for 6.

Rashid wrapped up the tail, dismissing Neesham and Santner in the same over, confirming a comprehensive 65-run victory for England.