West Indies recall Akeal Hosein for remaining Bangladesh ODIs

West Indies' Akeal Hosein bowls during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 8, 2022. - AFP

DHAKA: The West Indies have recalled left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for the remainder of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Hosein is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Monday night to join the squad ahead of the second ODI after the visitors suffered a 74-run defeat in the opening game.

“Akeal is expected to arrive tonight to join the ODI team,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed on Monday.

Earlier, the BCB had announced the inclusion of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the ongoing series.

Spinners dominated proceedings in the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, where the slow and turning surface heavily favored them.

West Indies’ Khary Pierre impressed with figures of 1 for 19 in 10 economical overs, while off-spinner Roston Chase picked up two wickets.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam were the stars with the ball, sharing eight wickets between them to seal victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds, 24, has earned his maiden ODI call-up after featuring in two T20 Internationals for the West Indies.

Fast bowlers Jediah Blades and Shamar Joseph, who were part of the ODI squad, will return home to the Caribbean.

Additionally, all-rounder Jason Holder is set to arrive on October 21 to join the team ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh.