Chris Lynn believes T20 World Cup a 'logistical nightmare' amid coronavirus

Australia batsman Chris Lynn has seized any hopes of the nation hosting the T20 World Cup in October and November terming it to be a "logistical nightmare" due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed earlier that it was still planning for the tournament according to its October 18 - November 15 schedule, despite a global shutdown of sport to contain COVID-19.

However, Lynn felt that the tournament materlialising was questionable as he could not see it going ahead due to the complications of hosting international teams in the 16-side tournament.

"My personal opinion is no," he said.

"Obviously we're praying for it to go ahead but we've just got to play what's in front of us. Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare."

"Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward."

