Harry Brook achieves major landmark in T20I cricket

Harry Brook of England raises his bat after scoring a half century during the second match in the T20 International series between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval on October 20, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: England captain Harry Brook reached a significant milestone in T20I cricket during the second match of the series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Brook played a captain’s knock, smashing 78 runs off just 35 balls, including six boundaries and five sixes, to surpass the 1000-run mark in T20Is. With this achievement, he became the 10th English batter to reach the landmark.

The right-hander accomplished the feat in his 51st T20I appearance.

The list of England’s leading T20I run-scorers is topped by former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who has amassed 3869 runs in 143 matches.

Eoin Morgan follows with 2458 runs in 115 matches, while Alex Hales ranks third with 2074 runs in 75 games.

Other notable names on the list include Dawid Malan (1892), Jonny Bairstow (1671), Phil Salt (1540), Jason Roy (1522), Moeen Ali (1229) and Kevin Pietersen (1176).

Earlier, England posted a strong total of 236-4 in 20 overs, thanks to Phil Salt’s impressive 85 off 56 balls, featuring 11 fours and a six, and Brook’s explosive innings.

Jacob Bethell added a quickfire 24 off 12 balls with two fours and two sixes, while Tom Banton remained unbeaten on 29 off 12, hitting four boundaries and a six.