South Africa regain grip as Pakistan end day one at 259-5

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel plays a shot during day one of the Second Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: South Africa regained their confidence by claiming five wickets, despite Pakistan steadily adding runs, as the hosts finished the opening day of the second Test at 259-5 in 91 overs on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Resuming the final session at 177-3 in 62 overs, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel continued Pakistan's strong batting display, steadily adding runs with the skipper nearing his Test century. Pakistan crossed the 200-run mark in the 70th over.

The pair contributed 45 runs for the fourth wicket before Keshav Maharaj struck, claiming his second wicket by dismissing Shan Masood for 87 off 176 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes. Pakistan were reeling at 212-4 in 73.3 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud at the crease and provided a crucial start, but his innings ended when Kagiso Rabada claimed his wicket for 19 runs off 39 balls, which included two boundaries.

Pakistan will resume their innings on the second day with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 42 off 105 balls, alongside Salman Ali Agha, who is on 10 off 25 deliveries.

For the Proteas, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada claimed one wicket.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan began confidently as Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique added quick runs, finding boundaries with ease and keeping the scoreboard ticking in the morning session.

The opening pair looked set for a solid stand before Imam was clean bowled by spinner Simon Harmer for 17 off 35 balls, ending a 35-run partnership in the 13th over.

Abdullah Shafique continued positively, mixing aggression with composure to keep the pressure on the South African bowlers.

Captain Shan Masood then joined Shafique and immediately made his presence felt, smashing two towering sixes as Pakistan reached 65-1 after 20 overs.

The duo brought up a 50-run stand in the 25th over, both growing in confidence as lunch approached.

Resuming after lunch at 95-1 in 30 overs, Masood and Shafique continued their positive approach, helping Pakistan cross the 100-run mark.

Masood remained solid, notching his 13th Test fifty, while Shafique played a crucial role after a slow start in the series opener.

The pair added 111 runs for the second wicket, putting pressure on the South African bowlers. Shafique went on to register his sixth Test fifty as Pakistan reached 146-1 in 50.5 overs.

The breakthrough came when Harmer dismissed Shafique for 57 off 146 balls, which included four boundaries.

Babar Azam then joined Masood and got off to a steady start, but the duo added only 21 runs for the third wicket before Babar was dismissed for 16 off 22 balls by Keshav Maharaj, leaving Pakistan at 167-3 in 56 overs.