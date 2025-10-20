WATCH: Shaheen Afridi presents Test cap to Asif Afridi

RAWALPINDI: Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi received his maiden Test cap from star pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the second Test against South Africa on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a heartwarming video on its social media platforms capturing the moment as Asif received Pakistan’s 260th Test cap, with his teammates applauding and cheering in celebration.

Shaheen, while presenting the cap, praised the spinner for his unwavering dedication and perseverance throughout his career.

“When Asif Afridi was in his prime, I used to go to the ground with my brother to watch his matches, and honestly, it was a lot of fun. Since that time, he has been very hardworking and never gave up. He kept performing consistently in domestic cricket — in the National T20 and the PSL. You truly deserve the Pakistan cap — congratulations,” Shaheen said.

With his debut, he became Pakistan’s second-oldest Test debutant at 38 years and 299 days, making him the oldest player to receive a Test cap for the country since Miran Baksh, who debuted at the age of 47 in 1955.

A stalwart in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, Asif Afridi has represented FATA Region and holds an impressive first-class record — 198 wickets in 57 matches at an economy rate of 2.92, including 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls.

He was also the standout performer in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 33 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 2.33.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign on a high, defeating defending champions South Africa by 93 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 277 for victory, the Proteas were bowled out for 183 in 60.5 overs, courtesy of match-winning spells from Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi, with Sajid Khan providing valuable support.

Spinner Noman Ali was named Player of the Match for his brilliant performance, claiming 6/112 in the first innings and 4/79 in the second.

Following the Test series, both sides will compete in a three-match T20I series (October 28–November 1) and a three-match ODI series (November 4–8).