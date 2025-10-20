Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in second Test

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and Pakistan captain Shan Masood at the toss ahead of the first Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs:

The hosts made one change as 38-year-old Asif Afridi replaced pacer Hasan Ali to make his debut, while South Africa included Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in their playing XI.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Abdulah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Asif Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and South Africa have met 31 times in Test cricket, with South Africa dominating the record — winning 17 matches compared to Pakistan’s seven, while seven have ended in draws.

Matches played: 31

Pakistan won: 7

South Africa won: 17

Drawn: 7

Form Guide:

Pakistan will be brimming with confidence after winning the series opener and will aim for another victory to kickstart their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign on a high by whitewashing the Proteas.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be eager to bounce back and secure a win to keep their title defence on track, having recently tasted defeat in Lahore.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W