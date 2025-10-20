Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand announce squad for England ODIs

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson of New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between South Africa and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on March 05, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

TAURANGA: Kane Williamson is set to make his return to international cricket as New Zealand announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against England, beginning October 26 at Bay Oval.

The 35-year-old missed the ongoing T20I series due to a “minor medical issue” that kept him sidelined for the past month.

Williamson, who holds a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), had also opted out of the T20I series against Australia and the Zimbabwe tour earlier this year to fulfill his county and Hundred commitments with Middlesex.

More recently, he served as a strategic advisor for IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

All-rounder Nathan Smith also returns to the squad after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in August.

The 27-year-old has not played competitive cricket since but has declared himself fit following an extensive rehab program.

Head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of both players, saying, "Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness," Walter said in a statement.

"We all know what Kane means to the Blackcaps - to have his skill, experience and leadership back in the group is fantastic.

"Nathan's still relatively new to his international career, but he's impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field."

For Williamson, this will mark his first appearance for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final in Dubai in March earlier this year — a match in which Smith also featured as a late replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

Mitchell Santner, who led the Blackcaps to that Champions Trophy final, will once again captain the ODI side. The spinner recently returned from an abdominal injury and is currently part of the T20I series against England.

However, several key players have been ruled out due to injuries, including Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring).

Tom Latham returns to the side as wicketkeeper after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Zimbabwe Test series. He last featured in competitive cricket during the T20 Blast in July, where he scored a century for Birmingham Bears.

Alongside Smith, Canterbury all-rounder Zak Foulkes has been included in the ODI squad. The 23-year-old impressed for New Zealand A last month with back-to-back fifties in the unofficial ODI series against South Africa A in Benoni.

Matt Henry, currently the leading wicket-taker among ODI seamers in 2025 with 24 wickets in nine innings at an average of 15.50, will spearhead the pace attack.

Walter, who will oversee the ODI side for the first time since becoming head coach, expressed optimism ahead of the series.

"The ODI side has been very successful for a long period of time, as the current ICC ranking of number two suggests," Walter said.

"We have an experienced core of players and as a team, are very clear on how we want to play. This is very much the start of our journey to the ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa in 2027 and I know the group are excited to get going in this series against a quality England side," he stated.

The squad will assemble in Tauranga on Friday before the opening ODI on Sunday. The second and third ODIs will take place in Hamilton (October 29) and Wellington (November 1), respectively.

The series will coincide with the men’s Ford Trophy — New Zealand’s domestic one-day competition — which begins on October 25. The women’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) will follow, starting November 15.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson and Will Young.