Women's World Cup: England seal semifinal spot after close win over India

England women's team celebrate their win over India, which confirmed their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 19, 2025. — AFP

INDORE: England beat India by four runs in a thrilling World Cup encounter on Sunday, despite a valiant all-round effort from Deepti Sharma (4/51 & 50 off 57 balls).

The narrow defeat marked India’s third consecutive loss in a high-scoring contest, while England became the third team to qualify for the semifinals with this victory.

India appeared on course to chase down England’s total of 288 until Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal, just 12 runs short of a century, triggered a collapse.

With 55 runs needed off the final 53 balls, India’s batters struggled to find boundaries consistently, managing only six in the last 10 overs as the required run rate climbed.

Despite losing Pratika Rawal early, India were well-placed thanks to a 125-run stand between Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, followed by a 67-run partnership between Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

Mandhana, playing a more restrained knock than usual, relied on placement and rotation of strike as England’s spinners targeted her pads effectively.

Initially, Mandhana played second fiddle to Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur, facing just 15 deliveries in the powerplay. By the time she was dismissed in the 42nd over, she had faced 94 balls, anchoring India’s innings.

Harleen, though struggling against Lauren Bell’s variations, struck five crisp boundaries, while Harmanpreet looked composed, rotating strike well before her innings ended soon after reaching a half-century with a mistimed cut shot to short third.

Charlie Dean’s tidy spell turned the tide for England, as she trapped Harleen lbw with an arm ball and nearly dismissed Harmanpreet with a sharp off-break that was overturned on review.

Sophie Ecclestone, ineffective for most of her spell, produced the crucial breakthrough by removing Deepti Sharma, who miscued a lofted shot and was caught in the deep.

That dismissal left Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana to finish the chase under pressure, but despite their late efforts, India fell short.

Earlier, England’s innings was built around strong partnerships at the top.

Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones added 73 runs for the opening wicket before Deepti Sharma struck in the 16th over, bowling Beaumont to claim her 150th ODI wicket.

Jones made a fluent fifty before chipping one to short midwicket, but captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt carried the momentum forward with a 113-run partnership for the third wicket.

Knight looked in fine touch, rotating strike effectively and punishing loose deliveries to bring up her third ODI century.

Sciver-Brunt, who made 39, was dismissed attempting an aerial shot over covers, and Knight was later run out trying to sneak a second run.

The double blow halted England’s acceleration, and despite a solid platform, they managed just 42 runs and lost five wickets in the final six overs, finishing on 288 for 8.