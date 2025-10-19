Maguire scores winner as Manchester United stun reigning champion Liverpool

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their second goal in a Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United's Harry Maguire scored a late winner through a header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.

Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time since manager Ruben Amorim was appointed last November, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kickoff when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Irate Liverpool fans thought the play should have been stopped before the goal with Alexis Mac Allister down, clutching his head after a collision with teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to outjump Ibrahima Konate and power home a header.

There were shouts for a Liverpool penalty early on when Casemiro's cross struck Diallo's arm. But the VAR video referee determined Diallo's arm was in a natural and justifiable position.

Liverpool had 19 shots to United's 12 including several jaw-dropping near misses.

Gakpo was lively all game, hitting the post twice in the first half, and then nearly making it third time lucky when he smashed another shot off the post shortly after the break.

He missed a sitter in the dying minutes, however, when he headed the ball well wide of the net.

It was the first time Liverpool had lost four in a row in all competitions since November 2014, under Brendan Rodgers.