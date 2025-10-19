UFC commentator claims Jones vs Pereira would be biggest fight in history

This collage of photos shows retired Jon Jones and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. — Instagram

Joe Rogan said the potential fight between retired Jon Jones and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira would be the biggest in the promotion’s history.

Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 04.

When Pereira and Ankalaev rematched at the T-Mobile Arena, the 38-year-old, who had lost the title to the Russian by unanimous decision in March, wasted no time in pursuing his opponent, charging forward from the first bell.

After one minute and twenty seconds of the first round, referee Herb Dean had to step in and end the fight because Pereira's tremendous right hand had injured his opponent, and when Ankalaev tried to grapple, the Brazilian followed him to the ground, punishing him with blows to the head and body.

After achieving a status that has not been achieved by anyone since Jon Jones in 2018 by regaining the light heavyweight title, Pereira is looking to move up to the heavyweight division and is eying a superfight with ‘Bones’.

Meanwhile, UFC commentator Rogan believes the fight between Jones and Pereira would be the biggest in the history of the promotion and ‘Bones’ is getting ready for the showdown.

“If Jon (Jones) really thinks he’s gonna fight Alex Pereira, he’s getting ready,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“He’s at least getting ready in his mind. The big-money fight is Alex and Jon Jones at the White House. Are you kidding me?

“Make it a 225 [pound] fight. You don’t have to make it for a title. Make it the bad upper-edition [title]. The Jon Jones [versus] Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. In MMA — as a matchup, you’ve got the greatest of all-time in Jon Jones, and arguably the most destructive striker who has ever competed [in Pereira].”

On June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White announced the retirement of Jon Jones officially, and Tom Aspinall was declared the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era after he ducked the fight against the Briton.