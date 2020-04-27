This happens when you don't follow rules: PCB on Umar Akmal ban

The Umar Akmal scandal is the maiden fixing scandal to occur under new PCB setup jointly headed by Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used Umar Akmal's plight and three-year ban to once again remind others what its code of conduct requires them to do in case of being made a fixing offer.

“The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code," PCB Director – Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col Asif Mahmood is quoted as saying in a press release.



The board highlighted its efforts to rid the national setup of the menace, in the wake of which, it said, players are themselves to blame if they fall in any traps.

“The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out," Lt Col Asif Mahmood continued.

“I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”

