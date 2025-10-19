Former world champion warns Daniel Dubois against rumoured comeback opponent

Daniel Dubois during his workout at Boulevard City in Riyadh on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Former Irish professional boxer Barry McGuigan has warned Daniel Dubois against rumoured comeback opponent American Frank Sanchez.

According to a report by Sky Sports earlier this month, Dubois has accepted a final eliminator fight against Sanchez, which will fast-track him to a world title shot against Oleksandr Usyk, with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger.

Meanwhile, former world champion McGuigan has warned Dubois, saying Sanchez will not be an easy opponent, and if the American was injured in a fight 18 months ago (against Kabayel), and that injury was real, he’s now likely fully healed, making him even more dangerous.

“After his third career loss against Usyk, Daniel Dubois is being lined up for his comeback next year against Frank Sanchez, who is himself coming off a damaging defeat to unbeaten German Agit Kabayel. I’m not sure Dubois gets another crack at Usyk so he has to work his way into contention against the field,” McGuigan said.

“The problem is Sanchez is not an obvious pick for rehabilitation. He is Cuban quick, big and heavy handed. And if that right knee really was damaged against Kabayel 18 months ago, and that is how it looked, he will be doubly dangerous against Dubois … He simply has to show he can beat the likes of Sanchez, and that won’t be easy, particularly in the early rounds.”

Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

After the second defeat to Usyk, the British boxer decided to make some changes to his team; he separated from his trainer, Don Charles and coach Kieran Farrell.

He added Sam Jones as his advisor and is now looking for a win in a trilogy against Usyk.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.