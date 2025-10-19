Kamran Akmal predicts Pakistan’s playing XI for second South Africa Test

An undated picture of former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal. - Instagram/kamranakmal23

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has shared his prediction for the national team’s playing XI for the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Akmal suggested two changes in the lineup, replacing top-order batter Abdullah Shafique with Kamran Ghulam and pacer Hasan Ali with spinner Abrar Ahmed.





Hasan Ali went wicketless in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and struggled with the bat in both innings.

Similarly, Abdullah Shafique failed to make an impact, scoring just two runs in the first innings and 41 off 73 deliveries in the second.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood said the final XI would be decided after assessing the pitch conditions in the morning.

“In this match, we’re waiting to see what can happen. We’ll decide the final XI after taking a look at the pitch. It looks quite dry, so there might be a change or two, but not too many—maybe just one at most,” Mahmood explained.

“It’s possible we go with a 3-1 combination [three spinners and one pacer], but it hasn’t been decided yet,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts began their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign in style, defeating defending champions South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 277 for victory, the Proteas were bowled out for 183 in 60.5 overs, thanks to match-winning spells from Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi, supported by Sajid Khan.

Spinner Noman Ali was named Player of the Match for his remarkable performance, taking 6/112 in the first innings and 4/79 in the second.

Kamran Akmal’s Predicted Pakistan XI for Second Test:

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed.