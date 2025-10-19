Guardiola says he would like to have ex-City striker back in his squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match at Wembley Stadium in London on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he would like to have Julian Alvarez back in his squad following the Argentine forward’s brilliant run at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone in the Spanish top-flight La Liga.

Alvarez represented the City from 2022 to 2024. He played 103 matches for the Cityzens, scoring 36 goals and recording 19 assists, while competing with Erling Haaland for the starting role.

While speaking to the media, Guardiola said Aymeric Laporte and Alvarez are the players he wishes to have in his arsenal this campaign.

"The Treble year, do you remember the players I left on the bench? Aymeric Laporte, an incredible central defender and a regular for the national team, Julián (Alvarez) and others who I would love to have now, but they wanted to play more and left,” Guardiola said.

“Julian had to compete with Erling (Haaland), which was something extraordinary for us. Now he's at one of the best teams in the world, Atlético Madrid, with a world-class coach (Diego Simeone) and teammates, and he's performing incredibly well. Now I'd love to have him with me... but I understand."

Julian Alvarez, earlier this season, revealed that he has nothing in his mind against Pep Guardiola or City, and added that he thanked the coach through text message after leaving.

"I’m not one to send messages, but yes, I do see what people say. All the coaches I’ve had have treated me very well. In fact, more is said than what it really is,” Alvarez said.

“The last conversations I had with Pep were about 'thank you very much for everything you gave us in two years. There were so many titles. You never caused any problems, you didn’t bring any trouble to the club. Nothing. You always gave your all'. Not one complaint. They were always words of gratitude and mine too towards the club."