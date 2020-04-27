Will fight 'extremely harsh' ban on Umar Akmal, says brother Kamran

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has questioned why his younger brother Umar has been slapped with an "extremely harsh" three-year ban when others were given lenient punishments for similar violations in the past.

Reacting after Umar was punished for not reporting fixing approaches, Kamran said: "We are shocked at the three-year ban. The punishment handed to Umar Akmal is extremely harsh but we are waiting for the detailed verdict.

There are precedents of much shorter bans on similar violations in the past. We are at a loss to understand why Umar Akmal has been treated differently.

He made it clear that the Akmal family will fight the punishment.

"We will definitely exercise our right to appeal and go to every platform to seek justice," he said.

