QEAT: Shamyl Hussain’s century goes in vain as Islamabad crumble against Abbottabad

Islamabad Region batter Shamyl Hussain pictured after scoring a century on the second day of the third-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 match against Abbottabad Region at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 19, 2025. – PCB

ISLAMABAD: Shamyl Hussain’s brilliant century went in vain as Islamabad was pushed onto the back foot on the second day of the third-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 clash against Abbottabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Resuming their innings on day two, Abbottabad lost Khayam Khan for 46 off 71 balls, featuring nine fours, to the bowling of Muhammad Nadeem.

The team then suffered a major blow when opener Yasir Khan was dismissed after a crucial 185-run knock off 260 deliveries, which included 24 fours and three sixes, leaving Abbottabad at 395-7 in 94.4 overs.

Khalid Usman added a valuable 31 off 24 balls before being dismissed by Nadeem, with the team eventually all out for 437 in 102 overs.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Nadeem was the standout bowler with figures of 3/83, while Kaleem Dil, Muhammad Musa and Jawad Ali claimed two wickets each, and Faizan Riaz picked up one.

In response, Islamabad was bowled out for 228 in 54.2 overs despite a classy 100 from opener Shamyl Hussain, who faced 92 balls and struck 12 fours and four sixes.

Muhammad Nadeem contributed 24 runs, while Rizwan Ali and Raja Hamza Waheed scored 19 each; the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.

Abbottabad’s Israr Hussain led the bowling effort with 4/71, supported by Aqib Khan and Mohammad Adil, who took two wickets each.

The second day ended with Abbottabad enjoying a commanding 254-run lead after resuming their second innings at 45-0 in 19 overs, with Yasir Khan and Shahzaib Khan at the crease.

On the first day, after being asked to bat by Islamabad captain Faizan Riaz, Abbottabad finished at 375/5 in 90 overs, with Yasir Khan and Khayam Khan unbeaten. Yasir remained the top scorer with 173* off 245 balls, including 22 fours and three sixes.

He had earlier shared a crucial 102-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ahmed Khan, who scored 55 off 73 balls with six fours and three sixes, before putting together an unbeaten 63 with Khayam, who ended the day on 42*.

Multan vs Faisalabad:

Multan Region gained a significant advantage over Faisalabad on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, ending the day with a 212-run lead.

The team finished at 445-7 in 105.2 overs, with spinner Arafat Minhas eyeing an impressive century.

Resuming the day at 85/1, Multan maintained a strong position throughout, with Minhas top-scoring with an unbeaten 82 off 104 balls, including 13 fours.

His efforts were supported by notable contributions from Waqar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, and Sharoon Siraj. Imran scored 70 off 128 deliveries, Waqar added 67 off 114 balls, and Sharoon made 64 off 89 deliveries.

Multan will resume their innings on day three with Arafat Minhas and Ali Usman, who is unbeaten on 33 off 62, aiming to further consolidate their dominant position and push for a win.

For Faisalabad, Shahid Ali claimed three wickets, Jahandad took two, while Ibtisam Rehman and Muhammad Irfan Khan picked up one each.

Earlier, Faisalabad, put into bat first, managed 212 all out in 61.2 overs, despite a resilient half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Ali Shan.

Ali top-scored with 95 off 156 balls, featuring 14 fours and three sixes, while Atiq-ur-Rehman contributed 46 off 81 deliveries.

Multan’s bowling was led by Yamin, who took six wickets for just 37 runs in 15 overs. Mohammad Shan claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Jamshed and Ali Usman took one wicket each.

Sialkot vs Lahore Whites:

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Mohammad Hasnain produced a sensational bowling performance to help Sialkot bundle out Lahore Region Whites for 235 in 70 overs, chasing their first-innings total of 222 runs.

Lahore Whites resumed their innings at 38-2 in nine overs but failed to capitalise, managing just 13 runs more than Sialkot’s total, with no batter crossing the 50-run mark.

Haseeb-ur-Rehman top-scored with 40 off 58 balls, including five boundaries. Mohammad Abbas remained unbeaten on 37 from 80 deliveries, while Saad Nasim scored a run-a-ball 36 and Tayyab Tahir contributed 33.

For Sialkot, Hasnain claimed 4/42, Athar Mehmood picked up three wickets, Mohammad Ali took two, and Amad Butt added one more.

At the close of play, Sialkot were 29-0 in 14 overs, leading by 42 runs, with openers Mohammad Huraira and Azan Awais at the crease.

On the opening day, Haseeb-ur-Rehman’s four-wicket haul had restricted Sialkot to 222 all out in 70.5 overs.

Haseeb returned impressive figures of 4/47 in 9.5 overs, supported by Mohammad Abbas (2 wickets) and Ahmed Bashir, Ubaid Shah, and Saad Nasim, who shared three wickets.

Mohsin Riaz was the top-scorer for Sialkot with 76 off 138 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes, while middle-order batter Ayaz Tasawar added 52 from 68 balls.

FATA vs Karachi Blues:

In the third-round QEAT match, Shahid Aziz starred with a five-wicket haul as FATA Region gained a commanding position over Karachi Blues on the second day.

After posting 312 in their first innings, FATA’s bowlers, led by Shahid Aziz, bundled out Karachi Blues for 207 in 68.2 overs, securing a substantial lead of 105 runs.

Abdullah Fazal was the lone batter to make a significant contribution, scoring 67 off 94 balls, including 11 fours.

Haroon Arshad added 42 off 104 deliveries, while Danish Aziz remained unbeaten on 37 off 78 balls. Other Karachi batters failed to make an impact.

Shahid Aziz claimed impressive figures of 5/45 in 16.2 overs, while Arshadullah and Zahid Mehmood picked up two wickets apiece.

Resuming their innings, FATA ended the day at 56-0 in 12 overs, extending their lead to 161 runs. Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Usman remained unbeaten at the crease.

On the opening day, Karachi Blues had initially struck back, with Mohammad Asghar, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Saqib Khan taking three wickets each to bowl out FATA for 312 in 77.1 overs.

Mohammad Farooq top-scored for FATA with a brisk 75 off 92 balls, featuring eight fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi added a patient 54 off 104 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.

Peshawar vs Bahawalpur:

Peshawar Region gained a commanding position over Bahawalpur on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After being put into bat first, Bahawalpur was dismissed for 131 runs in 54 overs on day one.

Middle-order batter Mubasir Khan fought a lone battle, top-scoring with 48 off 88 balls, while only Saad Khan (29), Muhammad Imran (20), and Mohammad Alamgir (18) reached double figures.

Resuming their innings on day two, Peshawar Region amassed 278 runs in 56.1 overs, securing a massive 147-run lead.

Mohammad Haris played a patient innings of 70 off 115 balls, including nine boundaries, while Niaz Khan impressed with an aggressive 61 off 47 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six.

Waqar Ahmed contributed 71 off 96 balls, and Sufyan Moqim added a quick 37 off 22 deliveries.

For Bahawalpur, Muhammad Imran shone with the ball, taking 5/87 in 21 overs, while Mubasir Khan picked up four wickets.

Bahawalpur ended the day at 218/7 in 62 overs, taking a lead of 71 runs, with Muhammad Imran and Mohammad Junaid at the crease.

Saad Khan and Mubasir Khan had earlier scored fifties, contributing 61 off 111 balls and 64 off 93 balls, respectively.

The team had lost early wickets, with opener Faizan Zafar dismissed for a duck by Niaz Khan, followed by Mohammad Alamgir, who fell for five to Mohammad Amir Khan.

Bahawalpur will resume their innings on day three, aiming to post crucial runs and set up a competitive total against a dominant Peshawar Region.