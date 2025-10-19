Amorim backs Fernandes as first-choice penalty taker

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after the Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 20, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United’s coach, Ruben Amorim, said that Bruno Fernandes will remain as their first-choice penalty taker despite missing a few this season.

Fernandes has missed penalties against Fulham in a 1-1 draw and Brentford in a 3-1 defeat this campaign.

However, Amorim is confident that his main man will make a comeback and is still his number one as a penalty taker.

"He's the main taker," Amorim said.

"He scores a lot of goals. If we need, we can change. But I'm fully confident that Bruno will sort that out."

Fernandes was not the only one to miss the penalty; Bryan Mbeumo also missed one in the Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat to Grimsby Town, which proved costly for Amorim, who is struggling as a manager at Old Trafford this season.

The Portugal midfielder was successful in scoring from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Burnley in August.

And before this, his last missed penalty was in the Premier League against Chelsea in December 2023.

Amorim showed support for Fernandes, saying he has 70 penalties on target and has missed just eight in his career.

"I know that it's not easy for him," Amorim said.

"But I think he has 70 penalties. He misses like eight. Two with me. So I'm really annoyed with that. But he's really confident. He's training the penalties.

"He's trying to understand that people are watching the way he scores the penalties. He will be ready."

Fernandes is certain to start against Liverpool on Sunday as United are aiming to secure their first win at Anfield since 2016.