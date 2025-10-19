Ruben Amorim reaffirms gratitude for Ratcliffe’s backing

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reiterated his appreciation for the support of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, after Ratcliffe publicly confirmed the club’s intention to give him at least three years to build a successful project at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash against Liverpool, Amorim acknowledged the confidence shown by Ratcliffe but remained realistic about the pressures of modern football.

“He is always saying that he wants me for many years, but he knows and I know how football is,” said Amorim. “One game can change everything.”

Despite the unpredictable nature of the game, the Portuguese tactician welcomed the support from the club's leadership, particularly at a time when fan expectations remain high.

“It is always positive to hear your boss giving you that confidence, especially for our supporters,” he added.

Amorim also emphasised the urgency of delivering results, acknowledging the demands that come with managing one of the world’s biggest clubs.

“We need to win in every competition. Every fan should expect the team to perform today, tomorrow,” he said. “I think that is what Sir Jim wants to see—a team that can fight for titles, win titles, and be consistent in the way we play.”

Amorim’s appointment was seen as a long-term solution to United’s managerial struggles, with Ratcliffe insisting that any true assessment of his impact should only come after a full three-year tenure.

The club is currently in a transitional phase, with no European football this season for the first time since 2014–15—a situation Amorim is determined to change.

When asked about recent criticism from star forward Marcus Rashford, Amorim chose not to engage in controversy, saying simply: “I’m focused on my players and what they say.”