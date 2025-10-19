Bangladesh recall Nasum Ahmed for West Indies ODIs

Nasum Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the inclusion of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in the ODI squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Nasum, who has claimed 16 wickets in 18 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.48, last appeared in an ODI in December 2024.

His recall comes after spinners played a dominant role in the low and slow pitch during the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) on Saturday.

In the opening match, West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre impressed with figures of 1-19 in his 10 overs, while off-spinner Roston Chase claimed two wickets.

However, Bangladesh’s spinners stole the show, with Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam sharing eight wickets to guide the hosts to victory.

Rishad Hossain’s career-best six-wicket haul was instrumental as Bangladesh successfully defended a target of 208, defeating the West Indies by 74 runs.

Put into bat first, the home side posted 207 runs in 49.4 overs, anchored by Towhid Hridoy’s resilient half-century. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for just 133 in 39 overs.

Bangladesh now leads the three-match series 1-0. The second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 21 and 23 at the same venue in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Squad for West Indies ODI: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Nasum Ahmed.