Australia beat India by seven wickets in rain-hit first ODI

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Philippe of Australia talk between deliveries during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

PERTH: Australia secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

India, batting first in a match reduced to 26 overs due to four rain interruptions, managed only 136/9. Australia chased the revised target of 131 (DLS method) with 4.5 overs to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

India’s innings struggled as none of the batters crossed the 40-run mark. KL Rahul top-scored with 38 off 31 balls, while captain Rohit Sharma fell early for 8 off 14 deliveries, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood with the score at 13-1 in the fourth over.

Virat Kohli lasted just eight balls at No. 3 before edging Mitchell Starc to Cooper Connolly at backward point.

ODI debutant captain Shubman Gill managed 10 off 18 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis, and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply to Hazlewood, leaving India at 45-4 in 13.2 overs.

Rahul and Axar Patel briefly steadied the innings with a 39-run partnership, but Patel was dismissed for 31 off 38 balls by Matthew Kuhnemann.

Washington Sundar added 10, and wickets continued to tumble with Rahul departing, followed by Harshit Rana (1) and Arshdeep Singh (run out for 0).

Nitish Kumar Reddy remained unbeaten on 19 off 11 balls, including two sixes.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann claimed two wickets each, while Mitchell Starc picked up one.

Chasing the target, Australia faced an early setback as Travis Head was dismissed for 8 off 5 by Arshdeep Singh, leaving the team at 10-1 in 1.2 overs.

A 34-run second-wicket stand between Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short was broken when Short fell for 8 off 17 balls, dismissed by Axar Patel.

Marsh then stitched a crucial 55-run partnership with Josh Philippe, who scored 37 off 29 balls with three fours and two sixes, before being removed by Washington Sundar.

The innings was ultimately sealed by a steady partnership between Marsh and Matt Renshaw, guiding Australia past the target comfortably.

Skipper Marsh remained unbeaten on 46 off 52 balls, while Renshaw contributed 21 off 24 as well.