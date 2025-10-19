Max Verstappen clinches pole position at US GP, Oscar Piastri ended in sixth

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second-placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third-placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

AUSTIN: Max Verstappen clinched pole position at the United States Grand Prix while Formula One leader Oscar Piastri ended in sixth position ahead of Sunday’s action.

Lando Norris finished second after a costly sprint race collision with his McLaren teammate Piastri.

Norris is 22 points behind Piastri, while Verstappen is 55 points behind the F1 leader.

Last year’s winner in Austin, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, qualified third fastest and will share the second row with Mercedes' George Russell, who was the winner of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The pole marks Verstappen’s seventh non-sprint of the season and 47th of his career.

The Dutch driver missed the chance for a second attempt but was still nearly three-tenths faster than Norris.

"Unfortunately I couldn’t do my final run. It was a bit messy with the out-laps, but luckily, we didn’t need it," said the four-time world champion, who was fastest in all three phases.

Norris said this was the best they could have done.

"We were pushing and I'm still happy with P2. It could have been worse. But there was no chance we could have got on pole today," said the Briton.

Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished in fifth position and will share the third row with Piastri, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli lines up seventh and Haas's Oliver Bearman eighth.

Carlos Sainz of Williams was ninth fastest, while Fernando Alonso secured 10th place for Aston Martin.

Piastri described the crash with his McLaren teammate Norris as simply a racing incident.

"I think it is just a racing incident. Lando and I were a long way away from the apex, and it’s impossible to see everything at that point," said Piastri.

"You have to trust your gut and your instinct, and that’s what I did."