Jannik Sinner stuns Alcaraz to clinch Six Kings Slam title in Riyadh

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with a racket after winning the final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: World number two Jannik Sinner powered past top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win the prestigious Six Kings Slam on Sunday, securing a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the final.

The Italian broke Alcaraz in the very first game and maintained control throughout, displaying dominant form. Sinner completed the match in just over 90 minutes with an almost flawless performance, capping a season-long rivalry with the Spaniard.

In his on-court interview, Sinner said he wishes he could play with the same momentum everywhere and added that it is a pleasure to share the court with Carlos.

“I wish I could play like this everywhere," Sinner said.

“This season we played many, many times and I also lost many times to Carlos. It is a huge pleasure and honour to share the court with him,” he added.

He added that their rivalry has helped them improve, and emphasised the special friendship they share.

“At the same time, you want to get better as a player, and you need rivalries in the sport. So it’s nice to have a great rivalry and, more importantly, a great friendship off the court. We have a very special friendship, and it’s truly wonderful," he stated.

Alcaraz, who won the US Open earlier this year, tried to fight back but struggled to disrupt Sinner’s momentum.

At 3-3 in the second set, Sinner secured a crucial break and played confidently to close out the match.

Earlier in the evening, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic retired from the third-place playoff after losing to Taylor Fritz. The American defeated Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) in a tightly contested opening set, marking his first victory over the Serbian in 12 encounters.