Azhar hints at minor changes in Pakistan’s playing XI for second South Africa Test

Pakistan's interim red-ball head coach, Azhar Mahmood, speaks during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 19, 2025. – PCB`

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood on Sunday indicated that minor adjustments could be made to the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mahmood said the team would finalise the XI after assessing the pitch conditions in the morning.

“In this match, we’re waiting to see what can happen. We’ll decide the final XI after taking a look at the pitch. It looks quite dry, so there might be a change or two, but not too many—maybe just one at most,” Mahmood explained.

“It’s possible we go with a 3-1 combination [three spinners and one pacer], but it hasn’t been decided yet,” he added.

On the broader goal of the World Test Championship (WTC), Mahmood emphasised the importance of home Tests.

“As I mentioned earlier, our six home Tests will be crucial. We have to take each match step by step, as we will also play in challenging away conditions in places like the West Indies, Bangladesh, and England. Test cricket is about playing session by session. If we get that process right, the ultimate aim remains the same: winning the WTC,” he said.

Mahmood also praised the team’s spirit and morale following the first Test victory.

“The team has been playing together for quite some time, and the players’ confidence is very high. They understood the importance of winning at this moment and gave their best effort. All the players are working in harmony, and this is exactly what helps build team morale,” he stated.

The 50-year-old coach emphasised that the primary objective in home Test matches remains consistent: taking 20 wickets, whether through pace or spin, to achieve victory.

He explained that, contrary to some online claims, he never suggested that Pakistan lacks quality spinners.

At home, our focus in Test matches is taking 20 wickets, whether through pace or spin, to secure a win. Despite some claims online that I said we lack quality spinners, I only mentioned that our Bangladesh series squad had no spinners. I never said the country lacks spinners—I can name several talented players coming through.”

He also stressed that the team is reviewing future Test schedules and highlighted the players’ desire for more long-format opportunities.

"Yes, we have had this discussion. We also want, as a team, to play at least three Test matches. Five Tests are difficult these days, but we should definitely get at least three," he concluded.