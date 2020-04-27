The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday banned cricketer Umar Akmal for three years for failing to report multiple approaches by corrupt elements.



The decision was announced by the PCB's disciplinary committee, headed by Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, after the cricketer decided not to fight the charges against him.

The committee ruled that Akmal had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions.

Akmal's transgressions first came to light hours before the Pakistan Super League 2020 kicked off on Feb 20. He was suspended from the T20 league and barred from representing Quetta Gladiators.

After charges were officially framed against him, the beleaguered batsman chose not to fight them, following which the matter was forwarded to the disciplinary committee rather than a tribunal.

The PCB reportedly had Akmal on tape confessing being in touch with corrupt elements, which meant that he had no choice but to admit his guilt.

His decision to accept his mistake was expected to earn him a lenient ban of around a year and save what is left of his career, like the one slapped on Mohammad Irfan. However, the three-year ban has dashed those expectations.

It remains to be seen if any portion of the three-year ban is suspended. If not, the youngest of the Akmal brothers would remain out of the sport until the summer of 2021, by which time he'd be 32 - his prime years well and truly behind him.

Umar Akmal banned for 3 years over failure to report corruption approaches