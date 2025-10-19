Kings' Domantas Sabonis to miss start of season with hamstring injury

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis talks with the team during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center on Oct 8, 2025. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out of their first two regular-season games next week because of a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team announced on Saturday.



According to the Kings, Sabonis has a Grade 1 strain based on an MRI. In a week, he will have another evaluation, which will give a more proper image of Sabonis' absence.

Due to a hamstring injury, Sabonis departed the team's preseason game against the Clippers last Wednesday.

He subsequently missed Friday night's preseason finale in Los Angeles while undergoing testing.

The media sources stated that Sabonis will not be available for the Kings' season opening against the Jazz on Friday night or their season opener in Phoenix on Wednesday night due to what was thought to be a mild strain.

Media reports also stated that he could make his comeback as early as Sunday, October 26, and can play against the Lakers at home.

The Kings are already without fourth-year power forward Keegan Murray, who will miss at least a month with a torn UCL in his left thumb. They have tested out second-year centre Isaac Jones and veterans Dario Saric and Drew Eubanks in Murray's and Sabonis' place during the preseason.

In the last three seasons, the 28-year-old Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, has led the NBA in rebounds.

He averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and six assists per game last season for Sacramento, which has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.