Did Mitchell Starc really bowl 176.5 km/h delivery against India in first ODI?

The collage of photos shows Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and the scoreboard during the first ODI match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, 2025. – AFP/X

PERTH: Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc made headlines on Sunday during the first ODI against India at the Perth Cricket Stadium after a delivery of his was recorded at a staggering 176.5 km/h, before it was later confirmed to be a speed gun error.

The left-arm quick’s opening delivery to former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was clocked at 176.5 km/h, momentarily sending fans into a frenzy as speculation arose that Starc had broken Shoaib Akhtar’s world record (161.3 km/h) for the fastest delivery in international cricket.

However, the figure was soon corrected, with officials clarifying that the speed gun had malfunctioned.

In the rain-shortened 26-over contest, India posted 137, driven by KL Rahul’s 38 off 31 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.

The left-arm pacer set the tone early for Australia, dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck, the Indian star’s first-ever ODI duck on Australian soil.

The wicket came when Kohli, attempting to push at a length delivery, edged the ball to Cooper Connolly at backward point.

India had already been on the back foot after Rohit Sharma fell for 8 (14) to Josh Hazlewood, leaving the visitors struggling at 13 for 1 in the fourth over.

Starc’s fiery opening spell read 1/22 in six overs, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most lethal new-ball bowlers in world cricket.

With this dismissal, Starc also became only the second bowler after England’s James Anderson to dismiss Kohli for a duck twice in international cricket.