Did Mitchell Starc really bowl 176.5 km/h delivery against India in first ODI?

PERTH: Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc made headlines on Sunday during the first ODI against India at the Perth Cricket Stadium after a delivery of his was recorded at a staggering 176.5 km/h, before it was later confirmed to be a speed gun error.
The left-arm quick’s opening delivery to former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was clocked at 176.5 km/h, momentarily sending fans into a frenzy as speculation arose that Starc had broken Shoaib Akhtar’s world record (161.3 km/h) for the fastest delivery in international cricket.
However, the figure was soon corrected, with officials clarifying that the speed gun had malfunctioned.
In the rain-shortened 26-over contest, India posted 137, driven by KL Rahul’s 38 off 31 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.
The left-arm pacer set the tone early for Australia, dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck, the Indian star’s first-ever ODI duck on Australian soil.
The wicket came when Kohli, attempting to push at a length delivery, edged the ball to Cooper Connolly at backward point.
India had already been on the back foot after Rohit Sharma fell for 8 (14) to Josh Hazlewood, leaving the visitors struggling at 13 for 1 in the fourth over.
Starc’s fiery opening spell read 1/22 in six overs, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most lethal new-ball bowlers in world cricket.
With this dismissal, Starc also became only the second bowler after England’s James Anderson to dismiss Kohli for a duck twice in international cricket.
