Novak Djokovic retires in Riyadh, finishes fourth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Spain's Jaume Munar at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 7, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic retired against Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam due to physical problems before losing the opening set 7-6 in Riyadh on Saturday. The veteran has finished fourth at the tournament and is now eying recovery ahead of Athens and Turin.

Djokovic is reportedly suffering from a groin injury that he sustained during the Shanghai Masters.

The Serbian gave it all despite struggling due to physical issues against Fritz; he wasted set points, and at the end, when there was nothing left in his tank, he left the match after the first set.

After leaving Riyadh, Djokovic is now focused on recovery and planning to rest for the coming weeks to gain fitness, and he is likely to skip the Paris Masters next week.

He aims to participate in the ATP 250 event in Athens in November and prepare for the ATP Finals. This is his 18th record-matching qualification for the premium ATP event.

Djokovic is planning to end his season on a high note, with Athens and Turin likely in his schedule. He has won only one title this season, which was in Geneva in May.

At 38, Djokovic is the third successful tennis player of the season behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The veteran has advanced to the semi-finals of all four Majors, one Masters 1000 final, and one ATP 250 title, marking the 100th of his career.

After suffering physical issues in Shanghai and Riyadh, Novak is now focused on healing his body and preparing for one final push in 2025.

"Now it's time to rest and really address some of the issues I have with my body. Then, hopefully, I can play the last couple of tournaments of the season. Let's see," Novak Djokovic said.