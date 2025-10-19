MLS: Messi's hat trick lifts Inter Miami over Nashville

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi(center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half at Geodis Park on Oct 18, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami with a hat trick and an assist, securing the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and powering to a 5-2 comeback victory over Nashville SC in a thrilling Decision Day matchup here at Geodis Park on Saturday.

The win locked Miami’s spot as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Telasco Segovia and Baltasar Rodriguez also found the net for Miami, who will now face No. 6 seed Nashville again in the first round of the playoffs.

Miami heads into the postseason on a three-game winning streak.

Nashville started strong and struck first, dominating early and not allowing a shot for the first 34 minutes. Sam Surridge and Jacob Shaffelburg scored to give the visitors a 2-1 halftime lead after Messi’s opening goal in the 34th minute, a brilliant solo effort after receiving a pass from Jordi Alba.

A handball by Andy Najar in the 63rd minute changed the game’s momentum. Messi calmly converted the penalty to level the score 2-2.

Just four minutes later, Luis Suarez’s shot was resisted by Nashville keeper Joe Willis, but Rodriguez capitalised on the rebound to put Miami ahead 3-2.

Messi completed his hat trick in the 81st minute with another clinical left-footed finish. In stoppage time, he assisted Segovia to cap off the scoring.

Rocco Rios Novo made five saves for Miami, while Willis recorded four for Nashville. Miami outshot Nashville 17-15, with a 9-7 edge in shots on target.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has insisted that Messi has done more than enough on the field to deserve the 2025 MLS MVP award, which makes him the first player to win it in back-to-back seasons.