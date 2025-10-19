Oscar Piastri calls collision with Norris a racing incident

McLaren's Oscar Piastri before sprint qualifying on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

AUSTIN: Formula One leader Oscar Piastri described the crash with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris during Saturday’s US Grand Prix sprint, which resulted in both drivers retiring and missing out on points, as simply a racing incident.

Norris, who had been in the front row and was pursuing Red Bull's eventual winner Max Verstappen, was thrown into the Australian's car after Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg struck it at the first corner.

At Austin's Circuit of the Americas, debris was spread across the track as the safety car was deployed, and the collision became the topic of the day.

Piastri explained that that the crash was an accident, adding that it was impossible to see everything, so they had to believe their instinct.

"I think it is just a racing incident. Lando and I were a long way away from the apex, and it’s impossible to see everything at that point," said Piastri.

"You have to trust your gut and your instinct, and that’s what I did."

Piastri, who was 22 points ahead of his colleague at the top of the standings, went into the pits with a broken suspension, and Norris retired on the side of the track.

When asked by reporters if he thought Piastri was being overly ambitious by cutting back aggressively at the tight first curve with two cars on the inside. Norris also refused to place the blame on the Australian.

"He got hit, no? He got hit, right? So why is it his fault?" he asked.

Later, the Briton said he would understand more after the weekend.

"I think things will be reviewed just to understand a few more things. But, apart from that, it's nothing I can do. I just have to crack on and do my own thing," Norris concluded.