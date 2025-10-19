Jack Draper urges ATP to review packed calendar

Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

World number nine Jack Draper urged the ATP Tour to review their packed calendar if it wants the players to have long and bright careers, following the serious injury to Holger Rune.

Rune has joined the growing list of players breaking down as the season nears its end.

Several well-known players, including Draper, have withdrawn from tournaments and ended their seasons early in recent weeks, bringing the 11-month-long men's and women's tennis circuits under intense scrutiny.

Women's athletes, including Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina, and Paula Badosa, have also experienced health and fitness issues during the current Asian tournament swing.

Draper, currently recovering from an arm injury that kept him out of the US Open last month, acknowledged that physical setbacks are unavoidable in a physically intense sport like tennis.

His remarks followed an emotional moment for 22-year-old Rune, who broke down in tears in Stockholm after possibly tearing his Achilles tendon.

The 23-year-old Draper highlighted on social media that the physical issues of the players are growing, urging that the demanding schedule should be changed to provide a good future for the young tennis players.

"Injuries are going to happen," Draper said.

"We are pushing our bodies to do things that they aren't supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I'm proud to be a part of that.

"However, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."