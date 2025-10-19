Shubman Gill leans on Rohit and Kohli’s experience ahead of Australia ODIs

India's Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma celebrate winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — ICC

PERTH: India’s newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill faced the media in Perth with the picturesque Swan River in the background, drawing curious glances from passersby who couldn’t quite place the young skipper.

While Gill may not yet possess the global aura of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, that seems destined to change soon.

At just 26, Gill now holds the top leadership roles for India in both Tests and ODIs, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket.

His image, alongside Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, features prominently across Perth to promote the ODI series opener between India and Australia at Optus Stadium — a symbolic start to India’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup as they aim to end a 16-year title drought.

Gill has so far appeared calm and confident, unfazed by the challenge of succeeding two modern greats. Having made a strong start to his Test captaincy, he now faces the unique task of leading the very players he once idolised.

“These are the kind of players I used to look up to when I was growing up,” Gill told reporters. “Their hunger inspired me. It’s a big honour to lead such legends of the game, and I’m sure there will be plenty of moments in this series when I’ll get to learn from them. If I ever find myself in a difficult position, I won’t hesitate to seek their advice.”

With Rohit Sharma still part of the squad despite stepping down as captain, speculation has surrounded how smoothly the leadership transition will unfold. Gill, however, dismissed any rumours of tension.

“The narrative outside is very different,” he said. “There’s nothing like that between us — things are just as they were before. Rohit bhai is very helpful, and whenever I need guidance, I ask him what he would have done in a certain situation.

“I like hearing everyone’s opinions and then deciding based on my understanding of the game. I share a great relationship with both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. Whenever I have doubts, I go to them for suggestions, and they are always open to sharing their experience.”

The upcoming three-match ODI series will provide the first glimpse of Gill’s leadership style and preferred team combination.

Having already scored five centuries in 13 Test innings as captain, he has shown that responsibility often brings out his best.

“I enjoy the added responsibility,” Gill said. “Pressure brings out my best. But when I’m batting, I try not to think like a captain — I focus on what the team needs in that moment as a batsman. If I overthink leadership while batting, it only adds pressure.”

As Kohli and Rohit prepare for what could be their final ODI tour of Australia, the series also marks Gill’s emergence as India’s new leader — one determined to carve out his own legacy.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “These are big shoes to fill, carrying forward the legacy of Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. The way they communicated with the players helped me bring out my best. That’s the kind of captain I want to be — someone who makes every player feel secure and confident in their role.”