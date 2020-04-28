Impossible to stop bowlers from applying sweat, spit on ball: Waqar Younis

Photo: AFP

Bowling coach Waqar Younis does not think that the idea of ditching the age-old practice of shining cricket balls with saliva/spit in order to curb the threat of coronavirus spread would work.

In an interview with ESPN, Younis reasoned that the habit was so deeply rooted in bowlers' SOP that it would be a near impossible adjustment for bowlers.



"As a fast bowler I reject this because this [using saliva and sweat] is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing, you sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It's a habit and you just can't control this aspect," he said.

Furthermore, he dismissed any ideas of play during lockdown as he placed more emphasis on doubts over the use and safety of the substance.

"I don't know how this discussion came up but I feel people who want the game to be played are frustrated with the lockdown. They are overthinking about it. I doubt this new idea of using (artificial) substance instead of saliva is a solution."

"You can make a bowler use a predefined substance on the ball, but at the same time practically it's not possible to prevent a bowler using his sweat or saliva."

