Quetta Qavalry confirm 19-member squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League debut

The collage of photos shows West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (left) and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. — CPL T20

ABU DHABI: Debutants Quetta Qavalry have announced their 19-member squad for the upcoming ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 30.

The franchise recently confirmed six direct signings, featuring England’s Liam Livingstone, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, Zimbabwe and UAE captain Sikandar Raza, UAE batter Muhammad Waseem, and South Africa’s veteran spinner Imran Tahir.

In addition, the team has appointed former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat as head coach and former Pakistan women’s cricketer Javeria Khan as team director for the upcoming season.

During the players’ draft held on Saturday, Qavalry strengthened their lineup with a blend of experienced and emerging players from the UAE, Pakistan, West Indies and England.

From the West Indies, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen and Gudakesh Motie were roped in, while the UAE trio of Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir and Abdul Ghaffar joined the squad.

Representing Pakistan, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas and Umer Zeeshan Lohya were added, alongside England’s fast bowler George Scrimshaw.

Meanwhile, emerging Pakistani star Ali Raza is among nine national players signed across four franchise teams for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Pakistan players signed up for the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Ajman Titans: Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan and Haider Ali.

Deccan Gladiators: Usman Tariq and Ali Raza.

Delhi Bulls: Salman Irshad and Mir Hamza.

Northern Warriors: Shahnawaz Dahani.