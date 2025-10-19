Ali Raza among nine Pakistan players signed for Abu Dhabi T10 League

Ali Raza of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Mahli Beardman of Australia during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. - ICC

Pakistan’s emerging star Ali Raza is among nine Pakistani players selected for the upcoming ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League scheduled to take place from November 18 to 30.

The draft, held on Saturday, saw four franchise teams pick Pakistani talent for the tournament.

Ali Raza and Mir Hamza are set to make their international franchise debuts.

Both players have previously featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Ali represented Peshawar Zalmi in the 10th edition, taking 12 wickets in nine matches.

Left-arm pacer Hamza has participated in six PSL seasons, playing for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, where he claimed 33 wickets in 29 matches.

Another left-arm pacer, Akif Javed, is also preparing for his second international franchise league appearance.

He has previously featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders and has played four PSL seasons representing Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

Spinner Usman Tariq will also play his second international franchise league following his impressive stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he represented Trinbago Knight Riders — the champions of that edition.

Tariq took 20 wickets in 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, Zaman Khan, who will represent Ajman Titans alongside Haider Ali, Asif Ali, and Akif Javed, brings considerable franchise experience, having played in Major League Cricket (MLC), the Big Bash League (BBL), the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and The Hundred.

Pakistan players signed up for the Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Ajman Titans: Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan and Haider Ali.

Deccan Gladiators: Usman Tariq and Ali Raza.

Delhi Bulls: Salman Irshad and Mir Hamza.

Northern Warriors: Shahnawaz Dahani.