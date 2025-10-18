Rishad Hossain takes six as Bangladesh crush West Indies in first ODI

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 18, 2025. — BCB

MIRPUR: Rishad Hossain’s career-best bowling figures helped Bangladesh successfully defend the 208-run target and beat West Indies by 74 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the home side could accumulate 207 runs before being bowled out in 49.4 overs despite Towhid Hridoy’s anchoring half-century.

Walking out to bat at number four with the scoreboard reading 8/2 in 2.1 overs, Hridoy went on to top score with a gutsy 51 off 90 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

He oversaw Bangladesh’s batting expedition until the 35th over and was involved in crucial partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahidul Islam Ankon.

Ankon made 46 off 76 deliveries with the help of three fours, while Shanto scored a 63-ball 32, featuring as many boundaries.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales picked up three wickets but was expensive as he conceded 48 runs in seven overs. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves rallied behind with two each, while Romario Shepherd and Khary Pierre made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 208-run target, West Indies’ batting unit could only yield 133 before being folded in 39 overs, courtesy of Rishad’s six-wicket haul.

The leg spinner took six wickets for just 35 runs in his nine overs – his career-best bowling figures in ODIs, while Mustafizur Rahman supported with two strikes, followed by Tanvir Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz with one apiece.

For his sensational bowling performance, Rishad was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Opening batter Brandon King remained the top-scorer for West Indies, mustering 44 off 60, while his opening partner Alick Athanaze (27) was the other notable run-getter.

The 74-run victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.