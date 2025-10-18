Pakistan captain vows to play ‘good cricket’ in next Women’s World Cup matches

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gestures during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana on Saturday shared that her side is upbeat to play well in the upcoming matches to end the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 on a ‘high note’.

Fatima-led Pakistan had their second consecutive match washed out here at the R Premadasa Stadium earlier today and thus remained at the bottom of the standings with just two points in five matches.

Contrary to their abandoned fixture against England, where they were in complete control before the rain hindrance, New Zealand had kept Pakistan in check after putting them into bat.

The Green Shirts could accumulate 92/5 in 25 overs before the second rain interruption proved ultimate, preventing further action.

Experienced all-rounder Aliya Riaz remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 22, while opener Muneeba Ali made 22.

Reflecting on her side’s performance in the abandoned fixture, Fatima suggested Pakistan had a decent start with the bat and, despite losing a few wickets in regular intervals, could have amassed 180 runs.

“I think we got a good start, but we lost a few wickets. But we had a good chance if we could have reached 180. We had a good belief in our bowling side. Yeah, the pitch was good for bowlers,” Fatima said at the post-match presentation.

“Our bowlers did well. We have a good belief in our bowling side. Hopefully, in the next game, the batters will get a chance to play better. As a bowling unit, all are happy,” she added.

The 23-year-old reiterated the need for her team to improve in the batting department as they aim to conclude the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on a positive note by playing quality cricket in the remaining matches.

The right-arm seamer, joint-third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the ongoing mega event, also revealed getting help from the pitches here, which were believed to be favourable for spinners instead.

“But we need to improve our batting. We have a couple of matches. We will like to play good cricket in the next few matches,” Fatima continued.

“Everyone told me it was a spinning track, but I got a lot of movement. I just enjoyed the pitch and I have got the wickets. We will try to win the next two matches and try to end our tournament on a high note,” she added.

Fatima Sana then went on to share her experience of captaining the side, acknowledging the responsibility as ‘tough’ but credited her teammates for their support despite being deprived of victory in the ongoing mega event.

“I think it is tough, because we are not winning. But the girls are supporting me, and I am enjoying captaincy.”