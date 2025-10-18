Pakistan-New Zealand washout propels South Africa into Women’s World Cup semis

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (right) shakes hand with New Zealand's Sophie Devine after their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was abandoned at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 18, 2025. — ICC

COLOMBO: The 19th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand has been abandoned due to intermittent rain here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The abandonment of the fixture propelled South Africa into the semi-finals as the Proteas have eight points in five matches, only behind Australia.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts could accumulate 92/5 in 25 overs before the second rain interruption, which eventually proved to be decisive as further action could not be possible.

Experienced all-rounder Aliya Riaz remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 28 off 52 deliveries, laced with three boundaries. Besides her, opener Muneeba Ali (22) and Natalia Pervaiz (10) could amass double figures in the rain-hit fixture.

For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu picked up two wickets, while Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson shared three between them.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point apiece. Consequently, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the standings with two points in five matches, while New Zealand held on to the fifth spot with four points in as many games.

Notably, despite the abandonment of the match, Pakistan remained mathematically in contention to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Fatima Sana-led side can now attain a maximum of six points by winning both their remaining fixtures, and would want certain results to go in their favour to secure a miraculous entry into the Final Four.

Pakistan next face South Africa, who joined defending champions Australia in qualifying for the semi-final, at the same venue on Tuesday.

The White Ferns, on the other hand, will take on co-hosts India at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.