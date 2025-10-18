Zimbabwe replace Afghanistan in Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on September 6, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

LAHORE: The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has formally accepted the invitation to replace Afghanistan in the next month’s T20I tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

The first T20I tri-series on Pakistan soil is aimed at providing the three participating teams with the opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, tentatively scheduled in the February-March window.

The series will get underway on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will also host the subsequent fixture between the Chevrons and Sri Lanka on November 19.

The action will then shift to the Gaddafi Stadium here, which will host all five of the remaining matches, including the final, slated to be played on November 29.

The development came just hours after the PCB confirmed that the tri-series would proceed as per the schedule despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal.

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts are currently engaged in an all-format series against South Africa, comprising two Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is, until November 8.

The three-match T20I series against the Proteas will mark Pakistan’s first appearance in the format since they suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final.