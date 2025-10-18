Elena Rybakina eases past Jasmine Paolini to boost WTA Finals hopes

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the semi final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

NINGBO: Elena Rybakina cruised to a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini here at Center Court on Saturday, boosting her qualification hopes for the WTA Finals next month.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion broke second-seeded Paolini for a 5-3 lead in the opener before comfortably sealing it.

Both players fought closely in the second set and locked the game at 2-2 until Rybakina shifted gears, breaking serve to take a 3-2 lead.

The match ended in 1 hour and 29 minutes, during which the 26-year-old hit 30 wins and 10 aces.

Rybakina, who is aiming for her tenth WTA Tour-level singles title, will play the winner of an all-Russian semifinal match between Diana Shnaider and Ekaterina Alexandrova later on Saturday.

"I knew the match would be very tough," Rybakina said following her victory.

"Jasmine played really well this season. She's a really tough opponent. I knew I'd need to bring my best. I'm happy I stayed focused until the end and I won it in straight sets.

"I'm very excited. I'll try to bring my best (in the final). Let's see what's going to happen."

Paolini, who finished second at the French Open and Wimbledon the previous year, is still vying for one of the two seats left in the WTA Finals despite the loss.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys have all qualified for the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which runs from November 1 to 8.