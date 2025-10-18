Pakistan captain ‘yet to be finalised’ for ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan looks on during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday clarified that it is yet to finalise the national men’s team’s captain for the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa.

In a statement, the cricket board shared that white-ball head coach Mike Hesson wrote a letter to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, calling for a joint meeting between the Selection Committee and the Advisory Committee to finalise the captain for the upcoming assignment.

The PCB further shared that Naqvi has referred the letter to the two committees, which will now meet on October 20, adding that it may lead to the final decision regarding the ODI captain.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the developments suggested that the discussion regarding the change in ODI captaincy came in the wake of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 and was initiated by head coach Hesson.

Consequently, the think tank has already begun consultation, while discussions have been ongoing for a few days with a candidate, who has sought guaranteed tenure until the 2027 World Cup, besides expressing the desire for a ‘free hand’ in matters.

Insiders added that former captain and star batter Babar Azam, current T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi are among the contenders to replace wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s ODI captain, with the left-arm fast-bowler being seen as the frontrunner.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.