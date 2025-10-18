Enzo Maresca banned from touchline for Nottingham Forest clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

WEST BRIDGFORD: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match ban in the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

The suspension follows his red card misconduct during the 2-1 victory over Liverpool earlier this month.

The Football Association confirmed that Maresca admitted the allegations earlier this week after being expelled in the sixth minute of stoppage time for widely celebrating his side's late winner.

Speaking to Italian media, the 45-year-old described his reaction as ‘instinctive’ and joked that the sending off was ‘worth it’.

Chelsea's preparations for the encounter have also been disrupted by Cole Palmer's continued absence due to a groin injury, which is expected to keep the midfielder out for another six weeks.

The 23-year-old midfielder has not played since limping off in the 20th minute of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on September 20.

Maresca admitted his earlier optimism about Palmer’s quick return was misplaced.

“I was wrong. Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks,” Maresca said.

“We try just to protect Cole as much as we can, but the most important thing is that when he comes back he’s fully fit- the medical staff are not magicians— we have to take it step by step.”

The coach confirmed the injury would not require surgery but said the club must monitor Palmer’s recovery closely.

“He looks relaxed. He’s doing all the therapy that he needs to do. He looks good,” he added.

The 23-year-old's absence has been felt strongly this season, and the coach acknowledged that replacing a player of his quality is different.

“To replace Cole is difficult as probably one of the best in the Premier League- He is unique. We don’t have another player like Cole,” Maresca concluded.

Chelsea will aim to maintain their momentum this weekend, with assistant coaches taking charge from the technical area as Maresca serves his ban.