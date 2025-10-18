George Liddard becomes youngest British, Commonwealth middleweight champion

George Liddard celebrates after winning his match against Kieron Conway on October 17, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Unbeaten George Liddard made history by becoming the youngest British and Commonwealth middleweight champion after a dominant victory over Kieron Conway here at York Hall on Friday.

In the ninth minute in Bethnal Green, the 23-year-old from Billericay, Essex, had the reigning champion down with a straight right hand that landed flush on the chin.

In the tenth minute, Conway was knocked down by another right cross, but his corner threw up the towel to spare him more damage.

The victory improved Liddard's record to 13-0 while Conway, from Northampton, suffered the fourth defeat of his 28-fight career.

Reflecting on his triumph, Liddard claimed his temperament in the bout took his critics by surprise, while describing his feelings as a 'kid at Christmas'.

"I feel on top of the world - I feel like a kid at Christmas, a kid in a candy shop, but my candy is belts," Liddard said.

"I think everyone was shocked how cool, calm and confident I was coming into this fight - people thought the occasion would get the better of me, people thought it would be a step too soon, but I knew this was my time."

Liddard then credited his mindset to test himself against the 'best' upon becoming the youngest-ever British and Commonwealth middleweight champion.

"Everyone thinks you're delusional until you go and do it.

"I want to test myself against the best, that's just the way I am, it's what has been instilled in me since I was a kid, to always push that bit further. And look, I end up being the youngest British middleweight champion ever."